Wise choices and hindsightFeb. 14, 2017, 9:27 PM Ast

Feb. 14, 2017, 9:27 PM
FIFTY brutal stabs, the man inflicted on his former lover, after having slit her throat from one ear to the next. What manner of person is it who would stay around to perform that level of butchery, knowing full well that the throat-slitting alone would have accomplished the task he set for himself? It is the physical expression of what it means when we say we will kill somebody dead, dead, dead.
