Williams: Interfaith services intended to motivate officers
ACTING Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams says the interfaith services being hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service are meant to motivate officers and are not to be construed as an appeal for divine intervention in dealing with crime. 'We are targeting the police so that we can lift their motivation further to inspire them to do even more for the country than they are already doing knowing for a fact the majority of citizens believe in a supreme being,' Williams said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC