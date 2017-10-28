Williams: Interfaith services intended to motivate officers

ACTING Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams says the interfaith services being hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service are meant to motivate officers and are not to be construed as an appeal for divine intervention in dealing with crime. 'We are targeting the police so that we can lift their motivation further to inspire them to do even more for the country than they are already doing knowing for a fact the majority of citizens believe in a supreme being,' Williams said.

