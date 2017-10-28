WhatsApp message sparks panic: driver...

WhatsApp message sparks panic: drivers rush for inspectionFeb. 20, 2017, 9:7 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Police and Licensing officers said that motorists with vehicles five years and over really do need to have them inspected, but at the same time they shouldn't panic about it. The WhatsApp message shared yesterday morning stated, 'Recently there have been messages being shared stating that come Monday, February 20, 2017 , Police and Licensing officers will be out in force checking vehicle inspection stickers and certificates.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC