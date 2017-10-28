WhatsApp message sparks panic: drivers rush for inspectionFeb. 20, 2017, 9:7 PM Ast
Police and Licensing officers said that motorists with vehicles five years and over really do need to have them inspected, but at the same time they shouldn't panic about it. The WhatsApp message shared yesterday morning stated, 'Recently there have been messages being shared stating that come Monday, February 20, 2017 , Police and Licensing officers will be out in force checking vehicle inspection stickers and certificates.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC