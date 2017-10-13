Venezuelans want protection for women...

Venezuelans want protection for womenFeb. 12, 2017, 9:47 PM Ast

Young Venezuelan women, deemed by the US State Department as "especially vulnerable" to being trafficked to Trinidad and Tobago to work as prostitutes, are among two groups of persons a new bilateral fishing agreement seeks to help protect. A February 8 statement by Venezuela's Ministry of Fishing and Aquaculture said the Venezuelan government proposed a new cross-border fishing agreement that covers not only fishing and the humane treatment of fisher folk from both countries , but also contraband, narcotics, arms and human trafficking.

Chicago, IL

