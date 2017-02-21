Us Treasury adviser helping Govt fight finance crimes Feb. 21, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast

Us Treasury adviser helping Govt figh...

A US Treasury economic crime adviser has been assisting this country in its fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, the US Embassy has revealed. According to a statement from the embassy yesterday, John Murphy has been providing technical assistance as a part of the embassy's ongoing partnership with Government on building capacity in the security sector.

