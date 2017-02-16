US customs agents intercept man with six pairs of shoes full of cocaine
Customs agents in New York, USA said a man arriving from Guyana was found to be smuggling 4 pounds of cocaine inside six pairs of shoes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Amaziah Hohenkirk, a Guyanese citizen, was stopped after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Georgetown, Guyana, via Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
