Union: Digicel workers paying for poor decisionsFeb. 23, 2017, 7:19 PM Ast
THE 25 per cent of Digicel's global workforce who will be cut from the Irish-owned company's payroll are being made to pay for management's poor decisions to rack up over 6.2 billion in debt, Communication Workers' Union Secretary General Joseph Remy said yesterday. In reaction to the news late Wednesday that Digicel plans to lay off 25 per cent of its global workforce over the next 18 months, Remy said in a phone interview: "Digicel has resisted unionisation ever since its advent to the Caribbean.
