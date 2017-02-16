TUCO president not happy

BEFORE THE draw for singing positions was held at the UTT section of the National Academy for the Performing Arts yesterday, president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation , Lutalo Masimba, said his organisation was not happy with the fact that the National Carnival Commission has taken over all revenue from their major Carnival shows for 2017. He told members present, 'For your information and clarity, I understand the delivery of the calypso product in this Carnival in 2017 is one of a difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.