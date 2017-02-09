Trinidad: RBC New Card Fee To Help Fo...

Trinidad: RBC New Card Fee To Help Forex Shortage

Read more: WINN FM 98.9

RBC Royal Bank has told its customers that it is imposing a 0.25 per cent transaction fee on international payments made by RBC-issued credit cards "to assist in managing limited foreign exchange supplies." The bank notified its customers on Monday that it intends to introduce new fees on some accounts and increase fees on others by March 27. Responding to a complaint from a bank customer on Tuesday, RBC Royal Bank explained: "Due to the challenges the Trinidad and Tobago market has been experiencing with the supply of USD foreign currency a fee will be instituted for cross-border spending which will assist with managing limited foreign exchange supplies.

Chicago, IL

