Trinidad And Tobago Confirms Links Of Nationals To Terrorist Groups

PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 2 --The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed the link of more than 100 nationals to terrorist activities and groups abroad, the Guardian newspaper informed today. In an address to the Senate, Homeland Security Minister Edmund Dillon said many of those people offered false information to the authorities when they left the country.

