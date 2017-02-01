Trinidad And Tobago Confirms Links Of Nationals To Terrorist Groups
PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 2 --The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed the link of more than 100 nationals to terrorist activities and groups abroad, the Guardian newspaper informed today. In an address to the Senate, Homeland Security Minister Edmund Dillon said many of those people offered false information to the authorities when they left the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC