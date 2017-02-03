Tracking terrorists

Ever since Jamaat Al Muslimeen insurgents stormed the Parliament Chamber of the Red House, the lone national television station and one private broadcasting house in Port-of-Spain, taking the Prime Minister and several other persons hostage in an attempted coup on July 27, 1990, there has been public disquiet about the influence of this particular group in Trinidad and Tobago and its possible links to international terrorist organisations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.