The Uwi to host two-day cultural symposiumMar. 1, 2017, 12:17 Am Ast

Although the dust would have settled after the Parade of the Bands, the discourse on Carnival continues tomorrow and Friday, with the symposium "Memory, Politics and Performance in the Trinidad Carnival Complex". Hosted by the Cultural Studies Section of the Department of Literary, Cultural and Communication Studies at The University of the West Indies , St Augustine campus, in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, the event examines the myriad ways that the Carnival shapes, and is shaped by its environment.

