Teacher on 2 sex charges

Camille Winter, 33, stood before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne in the Sangre Grande First Court on two charges of intent to commit sexual activity to a minor. The court heard that Winter was arrested on Monday by police officers attached to Eastern Child Protection Unit, after an intensive investigation following reports made by the teenage victim, a Form Five student, to the police.

Chicago, IL

