Tattoo helps family ID headless man

Trinidad Guardian

The man found with his head and hands severed in Arima last Saturday has been identified as 24-year-old Christopher Khan. Shortly before noon on Saturday, Khan's body was found only in a black boxer shorts in a ravine near Edna Hill, Arouca.

