T&T to boost radiation control measures

Trinidad and Tobago will soon undertake the establishment of a National Registry of Radiation Sources, legislation, regulatory information and adequate web training to facilitate the control of radiation and radiation sources. Medical physicist Vladimir Henderson-Suite made this revelation during the launch of a five-day regional training radiation workshop hosted by the National Physicist Radiotherapy Centre in conjunction with the International Atomic Energy Agency , at the Old Fire Station Building, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

