T&T to boost radiation control measures

T&T to boost radiation control measures

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Trinadad Express

Trinidad and Tobago will soon undertake the establishment of a National Registry of Radiation Sources, legislation, regulatory information and adequate web training to facilitate the control of radiation and radiation sources. Medical physicist Vladimir Henderson-Suite made this revelation during the launch of a five-day regional training radiation workshop hosted by the National Physicist Radiotherapy Centre in conjunction with the International Atomic Energy Agency , at the Old Fire Station Building, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC