T&T High Commission in Canada wins chef challenge*Feb. 14, 2017, 11:21 PM Ast
PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Carol Diane Chatoor, from left, Chef Resa Solomon-St Lewis and His Excellency Garth Chatoor are presented with the People's Choice award. On November 3, the High Commission for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Ottawa, Canada won the People's Choice Award at the Annual Embassy Chef Challenge event that raised $75,000 for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.
