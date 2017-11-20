T&T Gov't requests report on water co...

T&T Gov't requests report on water contamination

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

The Trinidad and Tobago Government has requested a report amid concerns that lead contaminated water from a landfill has been entering a water treatment plant owned by the state-run Water and Sewerage Authority WASA since 2014. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young made the disclosure to reporters yesterday at the end of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC