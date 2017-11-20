T&T Gov't requests report on water contamination
The Trinidad and Tobago Government has requested a report amid concerns that lead contaminated water from a landfill has been entering a water treatment plant owned by the state-run Water and Sewerage Authority WASA since 2014. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young made the disclosure to reporters yesterday at the end of the weekly Cabinet meeting.
