Swami fighting order to deport him, family
A MISSIONARY pundit from India has taken legal action against the Immigration Department of Trinidad and Tobago challenging the decision to deport him. Mohanadatta Kumar Pogula has been granted leave by the High Court for judicial review of the decision of the Chief Immigration Officer to deny permission for his continued stay.
