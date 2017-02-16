Swami fighting order to deport him, f...

Swami fighting order to deport him, family

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

A MISSIONARY pundit from India has taken legal action against the Immigration Department of Trinidad and Tobago challenging the decision to deport him. Mohanadatta Kumar Pogula has been granted leave by the High Court for judicial review of the decision of the Chief Immigration Officer to deny permission for his continued stay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC