Support for manpower audit in TTPSFeb...

Support for manpower audit in TTPSFeb. 7, 2017, 9:32 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Trinadad Express

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association has reiterated its support for a manpower audit of the Service. Head of the Association, Insp Michael Seales, said yesterday that the number of officers in the Service was not the issue, but rather how they were being utilised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,733 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC