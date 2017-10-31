Support for manpower audit in TTPSFeb. 7, 2017, 9:32 PM Ast
THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association has reiterated its support for a manpower audit of the Service. Head of the Association, Insp Michael Seales, said yesterday that the number of officers in the Service was not the issue, but rather how they were being utilised.
