St Vincent Opens New Multi-Million Dollar International Airport

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent - St Vincent and the Grenadines Argyle International Airport was officially opened on Monday evening with a flag-raising ceremony in which Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that the facility is "a symbol, it is a metaphor of what is possible in us." "Do not ever allow any people, any nation to impose on us limitations to our imagination," he told the large crowd that turned out to the opening of the EC$700 million facility, six years behind schedule.

