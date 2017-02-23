Speed cameras not yet launched

1 hr ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

In a press release today, the Ministry of Works and Transport sought to correct what it described as inaccurate information being circulated in the public domain, regarding the presence and operation of spot speed, fixed cameras and speed traps at various locations across the country. The release said the ministry is pursuing the required steps toward the eventual passage of legislation that will give effect to Spot Speed Camera Enforcement in Trinidad and Tobago.

