Sikorsky Sets Up European Foothold wi...

Sikorsky Sets Up European Foothold with PZL Buy, Enters Fixed-Wing Business

1 hr ago Read more: Defence Industry Daily

February 27/17: Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky and their Polish affiliate PZL Mielec are in the final stages of planning a tour short takeoff and landing aircraft. The tour will involve a transatlantic flight from Poland to the Caribbean and Latin America, with key stops in Trinidad & Tobago and 12 other cities in Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico and Panama.

Chicago, IL

