Senior cops a fed upa with the slayings *Feb. 6, 2017, 8:31 PM Ast

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Social Welfare Association , Insp Michael Seales, speaking on the Citadel Radio network, said also his group is "fed up, totally fed up" with the situation. More than 60 people have been killed since the start of the year and several private sector organisations have called on the Keith Rowley government to implement a limited state of emergency as well as allow for soldiers to engage in what they term "the war" in the country.

Chicago, IL

