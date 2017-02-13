Security guard in court for murder

Trinidad Guardian

Estate constable Govinda Morgan, left, is escorted from Princes Town Magistrates Court after appearing for the murder of Vern 'Pumba' Sambury, yesterday. An Estate Constable who shot a man at the entrance to a supermarket in New Grant appeared in the Princes Town Magistrates Court yesterday charged with his murder.

Chicago, IL

