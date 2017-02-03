Savage attack by bully: Boy's arm bro...

Savage attack by bully: Boy's arm brokenFeb. 2, 2017, 8:48 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Trinadad Express

A NINE year old Mayaro boy was beaten on the playground of his school on Wednesday, an attack so serious that the child ended up in hospital with a broken arm. The child, Tristan Khan, was cuffed and kicked, and stomped upon allegedly by a male classmate in what his parents said was an unprovoked attack on their child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC