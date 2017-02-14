Santa Cruz Siblings Missing

Santa Cruz Siblings Missing

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 14-year-old Samuel Narine and his sister 15-year-old Britney Cassandra Eligon. Both teens were were last seen at their family home in Jagan Village, Santa Cruz on February 04 at around 11.30 pm.

