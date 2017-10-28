Rowley, Trump pledge to deepen T&T/US ties

Rowley, Trump pledge to deepen T&T/US...

5 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and United States President Donald Trump yesterday agreed that both administrations will continue to strengthen the relationship which exists between the two countries. In a release yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister said the pledge came after Rowley had a conversation with Trump around 4.40 pm yesterday.

Chicago, IL

