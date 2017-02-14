Rowley refuses activistsa symbolic roseFeb. 13, 2017, 8:45 PM Ast
SENDING A MESSAGE: Activist Sunity Maharaj, right, speaks to a police sergeant outside Parliament yesterday after a group of citizens were stopped from presenting paper roses to parliamentarians. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY Dr Keith Rowley refused to accept a Valentine's Day rose and card from Side by Side member Sunity Maharaj and a small group of activists against domestic violence at the back entrance to the Parliament Chamber, at the International Waterfront Centre, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC