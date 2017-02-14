Rowley refuses activistsa symbolic roseFeb. 13, 2017, 8:45 PM Ast

Rowley refuses activistsa symbolic ro...

SENDING A MESSAGE: Activist Sunity Maharaj, right, speaks to a police sergeant outside Parliament yesterday after a group of citizens were stopped from presenting paper roses to parliamentarians. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY Dr Keith Rowley refused to accept a Valentine's Day rose and card from Side by Side member Sunity Maharaj and a small group of activists against domestic violence at the back entrance to the Parliament Chamber, at the International Waterfront Centre, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, yesterday.

