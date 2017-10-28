Renegades youths make it 4 in a row

MUSICAL scene: Frontline members of Desperadoes Youth Orchestra enjoy the music during their performance of "Scene" in the Elite Category at Sunday's National Junior Panorama finals at the Queen's Park Savannah. pannist with FLAIR: A bassist from Sangre Grande United Youths Steel Orchestra demonstrates her skill and style during the band's performance of 'Cheers to Life' at Sunday's finals in the Elite Category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.