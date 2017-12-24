Relief as country put first in Parlia...

Relief as country put first in Parliament

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Business groups are breathing a sigh of relief as legislation critical to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act has been passed. All Government and Opposition Members of Parliament voted in favour of the Tax Information Exchange Act on Thursday night, making way for this country to become compliant with FATCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC