Regional religious leaders meet to ex...

Regional religious leaders meet to examine role in reducing HIV

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

A two-day consultative forum that brought together 55 religious leaders from 14 Caribbean countries has recommended that more attention be paid to actions that address the reduction of violence against women and girls and include men and boys and that best practices in the area of treatment and care as it relates to HIV/AIDS be supported. The leaders, who represented the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Baha'i and Voodoo regions, met at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Trinidad and Tobago from February 1 - 2 with Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS , United Nations and regional officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC