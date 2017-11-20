Regional Nurses Excelling at Speciali...

Regional Nurses Excelling at Specialised Training at Uwi, Second...

The first cohort of Caribbean nurses undergoing specialist training to care for kids with cancer and blood disorders have all successfully completed the first semester. Thirteen nurses from Barbados, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, enrolled in a specialised one-year Nursing Training Programme at the University of the West Indies School of Nursing in El Dorado, Trinidad and Tobago last September.

Chicago, IL

