Ravi B, Blaxx, Sekon Sta among 21 Fantastic Friday finalists

3 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

In less than two weeks, 21 finalists will take to the stage at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, where they will attempt to de-throne current Soca Monarch Aaron St Louis . On Fantastic Friday, February 24, the 22 soca artistes, including some new faces will put on a show for audiences in the capital city.

Chicago, IL

