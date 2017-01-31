'Raise the age'

THE CHINMAYA Mission of Trinidad and Tobago has taken a stance in support of changing the Marriage Act, to raise the age of marriage to over 18 years old. In a statement, spiritual head Swami Prakashananada said that to insist the age remain unchanged is "Jurassic in nature and will make a relic of Sanatana Dharma".

Chicago, IL

