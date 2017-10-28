Queen Shervonne

SHERVONNE Rodney of Arima Central Secondary, beat out 15 other competitors to capture the National Junior Calypso Monarch title with her song 'Misconception' at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain yesterday. The song was a message to parents to not put children under strain to be what they want them to be, but rather, support the child's career choice.

