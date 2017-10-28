Queen Shervonne
SHERVONNE Rodney of Arima Central Secondary, beat out 15 other competitors to capture the National Junior Calypso Monarch title with her song 'Misconception' at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain yesterday. The song was a message to parents to not put children under strain to be what they want them to be, but rather, support the child's career choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC