PM: No more delays on FATCAFeb. 14, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast

PM: No more delays on FATCA
Feb. 14, 2017

Tuesday Read more: Trinadad Express

The Government will accept no further delay on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act issue, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Monday night. This after he had given in to Opposition demands for one more meeting of the Joint Select Committee on FATCA.

Chicago, IL

