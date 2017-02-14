PM: Enough laws to deal with domestic...

PM: Enough laws to deal with domestic violenceFeb. 13, 2017, 8:48 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

Looking on, at left, is Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh. Responding to a question from Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial during the Prime Minister's question time in Parliament on what critical pieces of legislation he intended to introduce to address the "exponential growth" in domestic violence, especially against women in Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley said domestic violence offences were covered by existing legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,795 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC