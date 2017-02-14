PM: Enough laws to deal with domestic violenceFeb. 13, 2017, 8:48 PM Ast
Looking on, at left, is Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh. Responding to a question from Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial during the Prime Minister's question time in Parliament on what critical pieces of legislation he intended to introduce to address the "exponential growth" in domestic violence, especially against women in Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley said domestic violence offences were covered by existing legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC