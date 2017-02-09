Pan Trinbago, NCC reach compromise on...

Pan Trinbago, NCC reach compromise on ticket revenues

9 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Pan Trinbago and the National Carnival Commission has come to a compromise in their battle over revenues from the Panorama competition. During a hearing before Justice Vasheist Kokaram in the Port-of-Spain High Court this afternoon both parties produced a consent order on a lawsuit filed by Pan Trinbago.

Chicago, IL

