Northern Division: The most murderous...

Northern Division: The most murderous of 2016

In 2016, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Northern Division recorded the highest number of murders and serious crimes for the year. The division recorded a total of 124 of the 463 murders last year.

Chicago, IL

