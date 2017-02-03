No cargo vessel for days

MINORITY LEADER of the Tobago House of Assembly Watson Duke is accusing a member of the Port Authority of spiting Tobagonians by removing a cargo vessel. He said because of the interference from authorities in Trinidad, the island has to go days without a functioning cargo vessel, which is affecting the lives of many Tobagonians especially the business sector.

