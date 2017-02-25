Ministry: Full complement of Immigrat...

Ministry: Full complement of Immigration officers on duty at airport

5 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

The longer wait time experienced by passengers entering the Piarco International Airport for Carnival is "not unique", the National Security Ministry stated in a release yesterday. The National Security Ministry issued a release yesterday advising that despite media reports to the contrary, a full complement of immigration officers was on duty at the Piarco International Airport.

Chicago, IL

