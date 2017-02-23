Minister: No CDAP drug shortage*

THERE is no shortage of drugs under the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme - but at least one drug, prescribed for lowering cholesterol, is running low and being issued cautiously until the end of the month, Health Minister Terrence Deyal singh said yesterday. The Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago has claimed, however, drugstores around the country are having difficulty restocking some medications, but the source of the blockage is as yet unclear.

Chicago, IL

