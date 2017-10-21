Mexican company paying US$86.36M for ...

Mexican company paying US$86.36M for TCL shares

Read more: Stabroek News

Mexican cement manufacturer Cemex is paying US$86.36 million for Trinidad Cement Ltd and its three cement plants in Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, the company has said. In a February 10 statement from Kingston, Jamaica, Cemex subsidiary Sierra Trading - after closing its offer to TCL shareholders - said: "Based on the current tally, the total consideration to be paid by Sierra for the TCL shares taken up pursuant to the offer will be approximately US$86.36 million.

Chicago, IL

