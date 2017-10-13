Mediation reduces homicides in east PoS

Newsday

CITIZEN Security Programme coordinator Gregory Sloane-Seale reports that the 'violence interrupters' of Project Reason have been using mediation to help reduce woundings and homicides in the East Port-of-Spain area. He made the comments while delivering the feature address yesterday at the graduation ceremony for the conflict management/ mediation programme held at the Chamber of Commerce, Westmoorings.

Chicago, IL

