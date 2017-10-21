Masks, threats can lead to arrest, fi...

Masks, threats can lead to arrest, fine, jail

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

All in blue: A blue devil engages with onlookers during the procession for the Traditional Carnival Characters Festival, Port of Spain. IT'S illegal to wear a mask or disguise oneself except during Carnival and if you do so, you can be fined $1,000 and be jailed for six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC