Mas takes over cityFeb. 3, 2017, 9:55 PM Ast

Mas takes over cityFeb. 3, 2017, 9:55...

Mas takes over city
Feb. 3, 2017, 9:55 PM

Trinidad Express

PARTY IN PORT OF SPAIN: A masquerader parades along Frederick Street during the launch of the Port of Spain Corporation Downtown Carnival with a parade from Memorial Park to Woodford Square, Port of Spain, yesterday. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE The Port of Spain Corporation launched Downtown Carnival 2017 yesterday afternoon - minus a music truck.

