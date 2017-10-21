Marvin Phoenix set to rise

Marvin Phoenix set to rise

18 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Marvin Phoenix, however, is focused on how he can fine-tune his craft to one day scale the pinnacle of excellence. Born Anthony Marvin Franklyn, Phoenix is enjoying his second year as a soca artiste with his 2017 offerings "Adrenalin Rush" and "Party Fever".

Chicago, IL

