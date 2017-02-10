Man freed of drug charge after 13 years
After 13 years with a cocaine trafficking charge hanging over his head, an Equadorian national was able to breathe a sign of relief yesterday after a San Fernando jury found him not guilty. Edgar Valdez, 77, who has been living in T&T for 36 years, said his health was affected since he suffered two heart attacks waiting for the matter to be determined.
