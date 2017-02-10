Man freed of drug charge after 13 years

Man freed of drug charge after 13 years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinidad Guardian

After 13 years with a cocaine trafficking charge hanging over his head, an Equadorian national was able to breathe a sign of relief yesterday after a San Fernando jury found him not guilty. Edgar Valdez, 77, who has been living in T&T for 36 years, said his health was affected since he suffered two heart attacks waiting for the matter to be determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC