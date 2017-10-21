LIME for a cause at the Hyatt*
Once again Hyatt Regency Trinidad welcomes fete-lovers to experience one of the most anticipated celebrations of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival season, the seventh annual LIME fete. Each year, the best soca artistes take the Waterfront stage to provide entertainment complemented by "white with a touch of lime" decor and gastronomical delights prepared by master chefs from Hyatt Regency Trinidad.
