LIME for a cause at the Hyatt*

LIME for a cause at the Hyatt*

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

Once again Hyatt Regency Trinidad welcomes fete-lovers to experience one of the most anticipated celebrations of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival season, the seventh annual LIME fete. Each year, the best soca artistes take the Waterfront stage to provide entertainment complemented by "white with a touch of lime" decor and gastronomical delights prepared by master chefs from Hyatt Regency Trinidad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC