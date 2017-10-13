Letter: Illicit drugs: Can Trinidad a...

Letter: Illicit drugs: Can Trinidad and Tobago ensure national security?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: The illicit drug trade is a business with the objective of making money by those involved; it is part of our, Trinidad and Tobago's , economy. It is in three bits; the producers, the transportation section that takes the product to the major markets and the distribution/sales in those markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,810,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC